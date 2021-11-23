Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $24,603,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,298,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

