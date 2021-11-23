Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,677 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Hess Midstream worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 24.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HESM stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

