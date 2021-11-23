Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 344,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,417 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,631 shares of company stock valued at $151,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

OVLY opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

