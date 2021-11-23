Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 282,729 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Inuvo news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 42,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,583.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Inuvo Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

