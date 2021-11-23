Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

TW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

LON TW opened at GBX 156.85 ($2.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

