Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 89,084 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 72.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69. Orgenesis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.