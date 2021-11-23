Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 195,075 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 746.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $63.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

