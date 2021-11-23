Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

SNN opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.