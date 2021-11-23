TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.