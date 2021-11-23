Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 148,422 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of BioSig Technologies worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,036 shares of company stock valued at $54,363. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.14.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.