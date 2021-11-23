Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 139.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.