Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Decreases By 14.6%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

