Financial Review: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) versus FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -32.38% -46.62% -18.09% FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coursera and FingerMotion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coursera currently has a consensus price target of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 63.60%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and FingerMotion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 14.77 -$66.82 million N/A N/A FingerMotion $16.68 million 14.82 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -41.57

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats FingerMotion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

