Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $969.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.93 million and the lowest is $964.11 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $16,004,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

