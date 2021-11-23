Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce sales of $223.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,988,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

