Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce sales of $438.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the lowest is $434.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $350.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.