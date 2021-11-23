Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $142.41

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.41 ($1.86) and last traded at £121.20 ($158.35), with a volume of 337002 shares. The stock had previously closed at £120.20 ($157.04).

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,645 ($126.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm has a market cap of £26.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £102.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

