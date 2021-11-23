Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRUB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

GRUB stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

