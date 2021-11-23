Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

