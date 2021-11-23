Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.23

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 207166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market cap of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,662,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

