Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $148.69

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.69 and last traded at $150.36, with a volume of 1058953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

