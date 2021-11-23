Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.70

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 235067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 216.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

