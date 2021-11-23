Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,988,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 4,261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,511.6 days.
Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.
Telefónica Company Profile
