Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

