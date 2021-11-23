Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 16.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,665.0 days.
OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Uni-President China has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.07.
Uni-President China Company Profile
