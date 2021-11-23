Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 16.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,665.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Uni-President China has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.07.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

