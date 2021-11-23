Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Vystar Company Profile
