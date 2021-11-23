Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

