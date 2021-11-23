BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYSI. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

BYSI stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 47.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

