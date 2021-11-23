Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $797.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

