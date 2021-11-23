Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

FCF stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

