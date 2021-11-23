Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.54.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of PLTK opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.