Floor & Decor’s (FND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

