Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $290.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $281.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.06 and a 200-day moving average of $256.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $292.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

