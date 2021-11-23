Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.