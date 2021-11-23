$364.19 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce $364.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.55 million. Vonage reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 124.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vonage by 37.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

