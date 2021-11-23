Reviewing GSI Technology (GSIT) and Its Competitors

GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GSI Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GSI Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million -$21.50 million -7.59 GSI Technology Competitors $3.40 billion $605.11 million -7.64

GSI Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 GSI Technology Competitors 2197 8761 16268 663 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.79%. Given GSI Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSI Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% GSI Technology Competitors -12.40% 3.48% 2.78%

Summary

GSI Technology competitors beat GSI Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

