JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.