Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.