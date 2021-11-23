Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $780.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $661.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

