Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $175.86. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

