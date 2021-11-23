The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

