The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

