ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.