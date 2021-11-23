Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.63 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

