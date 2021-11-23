Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.57. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 146,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

