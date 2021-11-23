Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.71

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.71 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 51.30 ($0.67). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 2,493,208 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of £180.17 million and a P/E ratio of -174.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18.

In other Card Factory news, insider Nathan Lane bought 200,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($141,102.69).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

