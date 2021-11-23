Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,201,054 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £44.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.43.

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

