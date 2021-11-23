Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.14

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and traded as high as $73.12. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $72.62, with a volume of 13,425,211 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 276.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

