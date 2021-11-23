OLO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 10,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the typical volume of 654 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $484,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,991,451 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $34,307,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,472,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

