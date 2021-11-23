Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUSN stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Hudson Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.28% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

