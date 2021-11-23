DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

