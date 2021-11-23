Bradesco Corretora Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $33.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target trimmed by Bradesco Corretora from $63.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.90.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.